The SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card and adapter is down to $29.21, which is the lowest price we've seen on this card. The last time it went anywhere near this price was a drop down to around $35 for Black Friday. This is its first time going below $30 and has more regularly sold for around $40. You can also get the 400GB version on sale for $62.30, which is almost $20 off its regular price.

The microSD card is made for Android-based smartphones and tablets. It has transfer read speeds up to 100 MB/s and is rated A1 for faster performance. The other classifications U1 and Class 10 mean this card is great for HD video recording and playback. The card is also resistant to shock, extreme temperatures, water, and X-rays. It comes with a 10-year warranty from SanDisk. Users give it 4.5 stars based on more than 13,000 reviews.

These SanDisk deals are part of a larger sale on memory and storage devices at Amazon. This is a one-day only sale so don't forget to check out all the options available at super low prices.

