We got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds earlier this month, courtesy of renowned leaker Evan Blass. The upcoming earbuds have now leaked again in a full 360-degree animation, giving us an even better look at their design from nearly every angle. Going by all the leaks so far, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be more than capable of giving the best wireless earbuds a run for their money.

The latest leak shows off the Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Black, along with their charging case. Aside from the Phantom Black shade seen in the 360-degree animation above, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet colors.

While the earbuds will not look very different from the original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+, they are expected to feature active noise cancellation. Since they won't have an open-ear design, the Galaxy Buds Pro are likely to have significantly improved noise cancellation over the Galaxy Buds Live. As revealed by a recent FCC filing, the Galaxy Buds Pro charging case will pack a 500mAh battery, which should translate to even better battery life than the Galaxy Buds Live.

Rumors claim the Galaxy Buds Pro will be officially unveiled at Samsung's next Unpacked event, alongside the flagship Galaxy S21 series phones.