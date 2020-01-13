What you need to know
- Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable may be called the Galaxy Z Flip.
- The smartphone is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S20 lineup at an Unpacked event on February 11.
- It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and carry a significantly lower price tag than its predecessor.
A report out of South Korea had recently claimed that Samsung had decided to call its next foldable smartphone the "Galaxy Bloom." If Industry insider and tipster Ice Universe is to be believed, Samsung's next foldable smartphone will actually be called the Galaxy Z Flip.
Galaxy Z Flip pic.twitter.com/WKA5mpICVE— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2020
As per Ice Universe, Bloom is just the device's codename. Its marketing name, however, will be the Galaxy Z Flip. While the name does make some sense, it is important to note that there is no solid evidence that can back up this claim. Fortunately, however, we will not have to wait very long to find out the foldable phone's final marketing name, as it is expected to be formally announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on February 11.
Going by alleged live images of the phone that had surfaced last month, the "Galaxy Flip Z" will come with a flat display, sporting thicker bezels compared to Samsung's current flagship phones. It will also have a centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display and a tiny outer display for notifications.
While there is very little that we know about the phone's hardware specifications at this point, rumors suggest it may not be all that impressive. Instead of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, Samsung's second foldable phone is rumored to be powered by the same Snapdragon 855 chip as the Galaxy Fold. However, it is expected to be a lot more affordable than its predecessor, with some reports hinting at a sub-$1,000 price tag.
