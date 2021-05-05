What you need to know
- The Wi-Fi and LTE variants of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet have been listed on the Google Play Console.
- Both variants of the tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset and run Android 11 out of the box.
- As its name suggests, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be a cheaper version of the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A7.
We got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite a few weeks back, courtesy of popular leaker Evan Blass. More details about the upcoming entry-level Android tablet have now surfaced, this time from Google. As spotted by the folks over at 91Mobiles, both the Wi-Fi and LTE variants of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have been listed on the Google Play Console.
The Play Console listings reveal the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will feature MediaTek's Helio P22T octa-core chipset, clubbed with 3GB of RAM. Additionally, the listings confirm the tablet will include an 8.4-inch LCD display with 800 x 1340 resolution and ship with Android 11 right out of the box.
Along with the specs, the Google Play Console listing also includes a render of the upcoming tablet. As you would expect from a cheap Android tablet, the Tab A7 Lite will include chunky bezels on nearly all sides. We can also see the power and volume buttons on the right side of the device.
While a previous leak had claimed the tablet would be launched in June, the Play Console listing suggests the Tab A7 Lite could be announced earlier than expected. Going by the leaked specs, however, it doesn't look like the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will receive anywhere near as much attention as Samsung's best Android tablets.
