What you need to know
- Samsung has announced its first-ever 5G F series phone.
- The new Galaxy F42 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and features a 6.6-inch 90Hz display.
- It will go on sale in India starting October 3.
Samsung has expanded its lineup of Galaxy F series phones with the launch of the Galaxy F42 5G. It is Samsung's first F series phone with 5G support and is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset as the Galaxy A22 5G.
The new budget phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike the best budget Android phones, however, the Galaxy F42 5G doesn't use an AMOLED panel. It also has a waterdrop notch at the top, instead of a centered hole-punch cutout.
On the back of the Galaxy F42 5G is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field of view, and a 2MP live focus lens. The phone offers a wide range of camera modes, including Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Panorama, Food Mode, and Night Mode. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.
Like the Galaxy M52 5G that launched in the country, the Galaxy F42 5G promises "nationwide 5G connectivity" with support for 12 bands – N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66, N38, N40, N41, and N78. The phone runs Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.1 out of the box.
The Galaxy F42 5G will be available to purchase in India from October 3 via Flipkart, Samsung online store, and select retail stores. It is priced at ₹20,999 (about $283) for the 6GB/128GB version and 22,999 (about $310) for the 8GB/128GB version. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, consumers will be able to buy the phone at a special introductory price of just 17,999 (about $242) for the 6GB version and 19,999 (about $270) for the 8GB version.
