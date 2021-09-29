Samsung Galaxy F42 5gSource: Samsung

What you need to know

  • Samsung has announced its first-ever 5G F series phone.
  • The new Galaxy F42 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and features a 6.6-inch 90Hz display.
  • It will go on sale in India starting October 3.

Samsung has expanded its lineup of Galaxy F series phones with the launch of the Galaxy F42 5G. It is Samsung's first F series phone with 5G support and is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset as the Galaxy A22 5G.

The new budget phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike the best budget Android phones, however, the Galaxy F42 5G doesn't use an AMOLED panel. It also has a waterdrop notch at the top, instead of a centered hole-punch cutout.

On the back of the Galaxy F42 5G is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field of view, and a 2MP live focus lens. The phone offers a wide range of camera modes, including Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Panorama, Food Mode, and Night Mode. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Samsung Galaxy F42 5gSource: Samsung

Like the Galaxy M52 5G that launched in the country, the Galaxy F42 5G promises "nationwide 5G connectivity" with support for 12 bands – N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66, N38, N40, N41, and N78. The phone runs Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.1 out of the box.

The Galaxy F42 5G will be available to purchase in India from October 3 via Flipkart, Samsung online store, and select retail stores. It is priced at ₹20,999 (about $283) for the 6GB/128GB version and 22,999 (about $310) for the 8GB/128GB version. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, consumers will be able to buy the phone at a special introductory price of just 17,999 (about $242) for the 6GB version and 19,999 (about $270) for the 8GB version.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.