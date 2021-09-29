Samsung has expanded its lineup of Galaxy F series phones with the launch of the Galaxy F42 5G. It is Samsung's first F series phone with 5G support and is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset as the Galaxy A22 5G.

The new budget phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike the best budget Android phones, however, the Galaxy F42 5G doesn't use an AMOLED panel. It also has a waterdrop notch at the top, instead of a centered hole-punch cutout.

On the back of the Galaxy F42 5G is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field of view, and a 2MP live focus lens. The phone offers a wide range of camera modes, including Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Panorama, Food Mode, and Night Mode. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.