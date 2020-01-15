Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable phone was certified by China's 3C regulatory body earlier this week, revealing support for only 15W fast charging. XDA Developers' Max Weinbach, who shared a hands-on video of the Galaxy S20 yesterday, has now shed more light on Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung was very smart with the Galaxy Z Flip (just got word this is the name.) They are using ultra thin glass and plastic. Samsung will be layering a plastic over the ultra thin glass for extra protection. If it gets scratched, it's only the plastic and not the display.

According to Weinbach, the upcoming foldable phone will indeed be marketed as the Galaxy Z Flip . Unlike the Galaxy Fold , the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will sport an ultra-thin glass display with a plastic layer on top. The additional plastic layer will ensure the display doesn't get scratched easily.

The Galaxy Flip Z has a 3300 mAh battery. Along with the Snapdragon 855, this should be pretty ok in everything. About the same battery live as the mid size S10.

When it comes to battery life, however, the Galaxy Z Flip will apparently be a major downgrade over the Galaxy Fold. The phone is said to pack a 3,300mAh capacity battery, significantly smaller than the 4,380mAh cell fueling the Galaxy Fold. Since it is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, we can expect the phone to be roughly similar to the Galaxy S10 in terms of battery life.

While the smaller battery is certainly disappointing, the Galaxy Z Flip will still have an edge over the Motorola RAZR. Motorola's clamshell foldable phone has an even smaller 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip is also expected to be more affordable than the Motorola foldable.