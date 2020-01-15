Galaxy Fold closedSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • A new leak has revealed that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a 3300mAh battery.
  • The latest leak also corroborates a previous rumor that claimed the foldable phone will have an ultra-thin glass display.
  • Rumored to be called Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's next foldable phone is expected to be launched on February 11.

Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable phone was certified by China's 3C regulatory body earlier this week, revealing support for only 15W fast charging. XDA Developers' Max Weinbach, who shared a hands-on video of the Galaxy S20 yesterday, has now shed more light on Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2.

According to Weinbach, the upcoming foldable phone will indeed be marketed as the Galaxy Z Flip. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will sport an ultra-thin glass display with a plastic layer on top. The additional plastic layer will ensure the display doesn't get scratched easily.

When it comes to battery life, however, the Galaxy Z Flip will apparently be a major downgrade over the Galaxy Fold. The phone is said to pack a 3,300mAh capacity battery, significantly smaller than the 4,380mAh cell fueling the Galaxy Fold. Since it is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, we can expect the phone to be roughly similar to the Galaxy S10 in terms of battery life.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

While the smaller battery is certainly disappointing, the Galaxy Z Flip will still have an edge over the Motorola RAZR. Motorola's clamshell foldable phone has an even smaller 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip is also expected to be more affordable than the Motorola foldable.

Get More Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.