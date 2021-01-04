The Galaxy Smart Tag will be a Tile tracker competitor, allowing you to keep track of your property so long as you've tagged it. Images and details have come out via the folks over at 91Mobiles , and we can see what the upcoming device would look like.

On January 14, Samsung will debut the Galaxy S21 at its first Unpacked event for 2021. It is also predicted to launch a new pair of earbuds, dubbed the Galaxy Buds Pro . However, new leaks indicate that it may launch an extra accessory accompanying both devices, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag.

The Smart Tag looks like a small rounded object, somewhat reminiscent of a key-ring. Users will be able to clip it to a lanyard courtesy of a small hole in the body, and it will connect with other Samsung devices courtesy of Bluetooth 5.1. It'll also be compatible with Samsung's SmartThings platform of course, and users will be able to use its "Find" feature with the new Galaxy Tag. 91Mobiles says it's set to come in Black and Oatmeal colors, and it'll cost around 1,300 Indian Rupees, or just under $20.

Samsung often competes with Apple on a broad-scale, offering alternative options to Apple's product slate. The fruit company is said to be releasing its own tracker, branded as AirTags, so it makes sense that Samsung would be releasing Bluetooth trackers of its own to pre-empt them.

Whether Samsung will launch these Galaxy Smart Tags with the S21 or not will quickly become clear. January 14 is just around the corner, and we haven't long to wait.