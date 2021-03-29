The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite leaks as Samsung's petite, affordable tablet

Samsung is preparing to launch a new small tablet over the next couple of months, as per a new leak from prolific leaker Evan Blass. When it arrives, It'll be branded the Galaxy A7 Lite. It won't be very powerful, and it's set to ship with a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC, 3GB of RAM, and a single rear camera without flash, all powered by a 5,100mAh battery. Unlike what you'd believe from the name and Samsung's previous patterns, it is not a 7-inch tablet but an 8.4-inch one. So it'll be compact, suitable for entertainment and light games — and very much a low-end affair and aimed at budget-conscious customers.

It's said to come alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, likely a more interesting product. Both are scheduled for a June 2021 launch as per material shared by Walking Cat on Twitter earlier in February. At this point, it's worth noting that we know little about the S7 Lite other than its 12.4-inch display size.

It goes without saying that Samsung makes the best Android tablets bar none with the Galaxy S7 and S7 Plus. One tends to balk a bit at their offerings when it comes to cheap Android tablets. You'll find a better big-screen Android experience paradoxically on Chrome OS devices like the Lenovo Duet or even nom standard ones like the Kindle Fire. We'll learn more about the A7 when Samsung launches it, but if trends hold, it's not likely to blow you away.