Samsung rolled out a software update to fix the Galaxy S20 Ultra's green tint issue last week. Some owners of the Exynos 990-powered Galaxy S20 Ultra variants had started complaining about the display green tint issue after installing the April 2020 security update on their phones. Just a week after releasing the fix for the green tint issue, Samsung is now pushing a new update for the Galaxy S20 series phones.

As per the folks at SamMobile, the latest update arrives as version G98xxXXS2ATD5 and brings the latest May 2020 security patch. According to the official changelog, the update doesn't come with any new features or improvements.

Samsung has been pushing the latest Android security updates to its phones before Google and other Android OEMs for the last several months, so it is no surprise that the Galaxy S20 series phones are already being updated to the May security patch.

The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in several European countries. In the coming days, the update is likely to expand to several other markets, including the U.S. If you own a Galaxy S20 series phone, you will automatically be notified once the update is available to download in your region. Alternatively, you can look for the update manually by opening the Settings app on your phone and heading to Software update > Download and install.