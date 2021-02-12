The Galaxy S20 FE was one of the most impressive Android phones Samsung launched last year, offering flagship-grade specs at a significantly lower price point than the company's premium flagship devices such as the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20. Even though it has been on the market for nearly five months, it still remains one of the best Android phones around.

As per a new report from the folks at SamMobile, Samsung has already started working on a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, which will likely be called the Galaxy S21 FE. The device apparently carries the model number SM-G990X and is likely to offer some of the best features of the Galaxy S21 and S21+ phones for hundreds less.

The Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to come in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. Unlike the Galaxy S20 FE, however, Samsung may not launch LTE variants of the Galaxy S21 FE. As for color options, the phone is expected to be offered in Pink, Violet, White, and Gray/Silver. On the software side of things, the next Fan Edition phone from Samsung will run Android 11 out of the box.

While the rest of the phone's specs remain a complete mystery at this point, you can expect it to have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 120Hz display as the Galaxy S21 series phones. In markets outside the U.S., the phone could feature Samsung's Exynos 2100 instead.