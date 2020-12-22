Just yesterday, Samsung began rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to its foldable lineup, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip. The South Korean tech giant has now started rolling out the One UI 3.0 update to its Galaxy S10 family of phones. Surprisingly, however, it is the Galaxy S10 Lite that is getting updated to Android 11 before its more expensive siblings.

As per the folks at SamMobile, the update arrives as version G770FXXU3DTL1 and brings the December 2020 Android security patch along with all the new Android 11 features. The update is currently rolling out to users in India and Spain, but it is likely to become available in several other countries within the next few weeks.

While the One UI 3.0 update doesn't bring DeX support to the Galaxy S10 Lite, you can still look forward to a ton of exciting new features. Once the update becomes more widely available, you should see a notification on your phone, asking you to download and install it. Alternatively, you can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Since Samsung's best Android phones have already started receiving the stable One UI 3.0 update, we can expect more 2019 Galaxy phones to start getting Android 11 very soon.