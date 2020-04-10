What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite is now getting the One UI 2.1 update.
- The update brings new features such as improved AR Emoji, a more intelligent Gallery, Quick Share, Music Charge, and Pro video mode.
- It also includes the latest April 2020 Android security patch.
Samsung recently began rolling out the One UI 2.1 update for its Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones. Along with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones, the update has also been released for the Galaxy Fold and the flagship Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. Samsung has now started pushing the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite, which was launched with One UI 2.0 out of the box in February this year.
According to SamMobile, the latest update for the Galaxy S10 Lite is arriving as version G770FXXU2BTD2 and includes the latest Android security patch dated April 1, 2020. Currently, however, the update appears to be rolling out only in Europe. In the coming weeks, we expect the update to become available in other regions as well.
One UI 2.1 brings a lot of new features to the Galaxy S10 Lite, including Quick Share and a Pro video mode. Galaxy S20 camera features like Single Take, Selfie Tone, and timelapse for night mode are included too. Some of the other new features included with the update include Music Share, improvements to AR Emoji, a more "intelligent" Gallery app with Quick Crop, as well as an updated Samsung keyboard with support for multilingual translation.
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which was launched alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite, will likely be the next Galaxy device to receive the One UI 2.1 update.
