When it comes to updates, Samsung has lifted the bar for what can be expected on Android phones to above what even Google offers. The company is offering around 4 years of security updates for all phones released from 2019 onwards. The cadence may be different, with some phones getting it monthly and others quarterly, but Samsung has committed to supporting all its phones.

Why is this important? Well, the Galaxy A51 was the best-selling Android phone in 2020. The S21s and Nords and Pixels may hog airtime, but it's the A51 that's seizing people's wallet en-masse. This makes the A52 a very important phone for Samsung. The company being able to put it in direct comparison with the cheaper iPhone — touting excellent cameras, smooth screens, 5G, and a steady diet of security updates — is probably calculated to keep that momentum going.