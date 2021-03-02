What you need to know
- Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A52 5G soon.
- A new listing on one of Samsung's websites reveals a brisk monthly security update pace.
- Samsung has also promised to deliver updates to A-series Smartphones for four years after launch.
Samsung is preparing to announce the mid-range Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 soon, and while we've seen the leaks from the usual suspects, a new detail comes straight from Samsung itself. Spotted on a support page by the Galaxy Club, Samsung lists the Galaxy A52 5G as a candidate for its monthly security updates. It's the first of the A-Series phones to be there and sits alongside Samsung's other high-end flagships including the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.
When it comes to updates, Samsung has lifted the bar for what can be expected on Android phones to above what even Google offers. The company is offering around 4 years of security updates for all phones released from 2019 onwards. The cadence may be different, with some phones getting it monthly and others quarterly, but Samsung has committed to supporting all its phones.
Why is this important? Well, the Galaxy A51 was the best-selling Android phone in 2020. The S21s and Nords and Pixels may hog airtime, but it's the A51 that's seizing people's wallet en-masse. This makes the A52 a very important phone for Samsung. The company being able to put it in direct comparison with the cheaper iPhone — touting excellent cameras, smooth screens, 5G, and a steady diet of security updates — is probably calculated to keep that momentum going.
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
The Galaxy A51 5G is one of the best mid-range phones today. It has much more robust internals than the 4G model, a gorgeous design, and a vibrant AMOLED panel. The fact that you'll get three guaranteed Android version updates makes it a standout option if you're looking to switch to 5G. Samsung's four years of security updates also means you can consider getting this over the A52 when it launches if you want to save a few dollars.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sit back and relax with your favorite podcasts using these apps
There are plenty of great podcast Android apps, but if you want to use the best of the best, you'll find them in this roundup.
Review: The Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector blows up Android TV
Many projectors can be fussy to set up. With all of the cables to power them, get audio from them, and video sources to them — there's a lot to deal with. The Anker Nebula Solar portable projector offers a lot of solutions to most of the problems that hinder a lot of projectors. But does it deliver?
3 ways Google fought racial inequality and 3 ways it failed to
As Black History Month comes to an end, we decided to take a look at Google and the ways in which the company succeeded in helping to address racial inequality as well as the ways in which it failed to do so.
Keep your Galaxy A51 in tip-top shape with the best cases
It's tough when you end up scratching or dropping your new phone, especially when you have a phone as great as the Galaxy A51. These are the best cases that you can get to help assist against any potential damage that could happen.