What you need to know
- The stable Android 11 update is now rolling out to Samsung's Galaxy A50.
- It brings a ton of new features, performance improvements, and the March 2021 Android security patch.
- Samsung is rolling out the update in stages, so it might take a while to become widely available.
After upgrading its flagship Galaxy lineup to the latest Android version, Samsung began rolling out the Android 11 update to its best cheap Android phones last month. The South Korean tech giant has now started to roll out the update to its 2019 A-series phones, starting with the Galaxy A50. As per SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy A50 arrives as version A505FDDU7CUBC and weighs around 1.8GB in size.
In addition to core Android 11 features such as one-time permissions, chat bubbles, and improved media controls, the update also brings One UI 3.0 to the mid-range phone. Some of the key One UI 3 features include improvements to the Dynamic Lock screen, more AOD customization options, video backgrounds for calls, and enhanced Digital Wellbeing and Parental controls. The official changelog reveals the update also brings performance improvements and the latest March 2021 Android security patch.
Since it is a major update, Samsung is rolling it out in stages. While the update is currently available only for a small number of Galaxy A50 users, it is likely to become a lot more widely available in a week or two. If you have a Galaxy A50, you can check for the Android 11 update manually by opening the Settings app on your phone and going to Software update > Download and install.
