The Samsung RU8000 55-inch 4K HDR TV is down to $571.34 at BuyDig. You have to add it to your cart and go all the way through checkout to see the final price, but right before you pay you should see the discount applied. Without the discount, the TV is $700 and you can find it going for that price at most retailers including Best Buy. This TV did once drop as low as $500, but that was a deal exclusive to Costco members and has since expired. This deal is not exclusive and is open to anyone.

Super low Samsung RU8000 55-inch 4K smart TV Price only shows up at last page of checkout. Has built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet with Bixby, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa for voice control. Supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG for HDR content. Has Motion Rate 240 tech and AMD FreeSync for gaming. $571.34 $700.00 $129 off See at BuyDig

The RU8000 is a 2019 model TV. It has been replaced with Samsung's TU8000 lineup. Even though the 55-inch TU8000 is cheaper, it's also not as good. The RU8000 has a much wider color gamut, better brightness, and more features overall. And it's only marginally more expensive with today's deal.

The RU8000 TV uses a 4K UHD processor that's powerful enough to upscale all your content. Watch every TV show and movie in 4K. It also has HLG and HDR10+ support so you can watch hDR content with shades of color that deliver more detail than any other basic HDTV. The Auto Depth Enhancer also creates various levels of contast on the screen so the important things really jump out at you and draw you in.

The TV's smart platform gives you access to Bixby, which is a built-in way to control the TV with your voice. You can also stream shows, movies, and games with access to all your favorite streaming platforms using Wi-Fi and some integrated apps. Connect to your existing smart home ecosystem for voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Other specifications include a 240 Motion Rate to help with those high-octane fast action moments and two advanced 10W speakers. You'll also get four HDMI ports for connecting to your home theater or other peripherals. Use the two USB ports, too. The V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings for programs you're unfamiliar with, which is great for parents with kids.