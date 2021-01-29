Samsung Display will begin producing its first rollable and slidable displays this year. The information was revealed by Samsung Display senior vice president Kwon-Young Choi during earnings call on Thursday (via The Elec).

Choi added that Samsung Display is also looking to expand its leadership in the foldable space with newer small- to mid-sized displays. Sadly, the executive did not confirm if we can expect the first rollable phone from Samsung to hit the market this year. Although Samsung hasn't confirmed any plans of launching a rollable phone, reports out of South Korea had claimed last year that the tech giant is aiming to release its first phone with a rollable screen in 2022.

While it isn't clear if Samsung will launch a rollable phone this year, LG has already confirmed that it is working on a rollable phone called "Rollable." However, the future of its smartphone business remains uncertain at this time. In case LG decides to quit the smartphone market or sell the unit to another company, the "Rollable" may not see the light of day.