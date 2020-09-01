If you have any interest in Samsung gear, including everything from the Galaxy smartphones to 4K TVs, then you need to head over to Amazon's Samsung Week deals page. You'll find dozens of offers on this page for all things Samsung tech, and these offers are constantly changing. Get super low prices on sound bars, true wireless earbuds like the Galaxy Buds+, smartwatches, and more. The deals have already started and will keep going through Sept. 6.

These aren't just the top tier items either but budget items like the Galaxy A51 smartphone. You can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds with that already inexpensive phone. Of course, if top tier is where your eyes are at you can save more than $1,200 on Samsung's 85-inch Q950T QLED 8K smart TV. It's down to a measly $11,999.99 from a normal price of $13,226.

Many ways to Save Samsung Week featuring new Amazon tech deals every day The deals continue until Sept. 6. The newest deals include 20% off the Note20 5G smartphone, free Galaxy Buds+ with the Galaxy S20 5G, $200 off the Q950T sound bar, $10 off the Evo Select microSD card, $10 off the 970 Evo Plus SSD, and plenty more. Various Prices See at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds seem to be a big part of the deals in Samsung Week. You can actually save $20 off the Galaxy Buds+ directly if you want. Combine them with other things and just get them completely free. The original Galaxy Buds are free with the A51 like we mentioned, but if you're going for the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S20 5G you can get the Buds+ for free.

Looking for more phone deals? You can get up to $700 in Amazon Credit as part of the trade-in program going on during Samsung Week. This deal requires you pre-ordering or buying a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G or Galaxy Z Flip. You'll send in your old phone after your new phone arrives, and that credit can then be used toward your monthly bill or for other things you might get on Amazon.

Upgrade your audio at home, too, with a Samsung sound bar. The 2020 Samsung HW-T650 3.1-channel sound bar is down to $299.99 from a street price closer to $330 and an MSRP of $400.

There are just a ton of options during Samsung Week, and the deals are changing every day. Keep an eye out and grab something fun before it all ends for good.