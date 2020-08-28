The very first render of the rumored Galaxy S20 FE was leaked online earlier this month, revealing a fairly similar design to the Galaxy S20. In addition to showing off the design of the upcoming phone, the leak also claimed that it would debut as the Galaxy S20 FE, and not the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition as previously rumored. The Galaxy S20 FE moniker has now been officially confirmed, courtesy of a YouTube Premium promo page on Samsung's Bulgarian website.

The YouTube Premium promo page mentions both the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which confirms the phone will be available in both 4G and 5G variants. While the 5G variant of the phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, the 4G variant could be powered by Samsung's in-house developed Exynos 990 chipset instead.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is also rumored to have a slightly smaller display than the Galaxy S20+, with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the phone is expected to have a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Some of the other rumored specs of the Galaxy S20 FE include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and IP68 water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is tipped to debut in October with a price tag of around $750 in the U.S. for the 5G variant.