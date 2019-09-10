Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold was announced in February this year. Just ahead of its planned release in April, however, the company delayed the launch after several reviewers reported display issues with early Galaxy Fold units. While the delay was no doubt disappointing, it gave Samsung's developers ample time to work with Google and other major partners to optimize popular apps and services for the foldable smartphone.

Thanks to the company's collaboration with Google and other major partners, apps like Amazon Prime Video, Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, VSCO, and Microsoft Office have been fully optimized for the Galaxy Fold. To help developers test and optimize their apps for the device, Samsung and Google had set up test labs in Korea, the U.S. and China. Samsung also released a 'remote test lab', which allowed developers to test their apps with the help of a Galaxy Fold emulator on their PC.

Sagar Kamdar, director of product management for Android at Google, wrote in a blog post: