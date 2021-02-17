Good news if you've been rocking one of the best Samsung phones from 2020: as of today, Samsung has started to roll out the stable Android 11 update to its Galaxy S20, Note 20, and Z Flip series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Of course, along with Android 11, this update is carrying over One UI 3.1 to these devices, porting a number of features from the Galaxy S21 series.

These ported features focus largely on camera software, bringing the S21's Enhanced Single Take shooting mode that lets you capture various types of photos and videos with a single tap. Likewise, users of last year's Galaxy devices will receive Object Eraser, multi-mic recording for simultaneously capturing audio from the phone's internal mics as well as an external Bluetooth device, and Eye Comfort Shield, which reduces blue light output based on the time of day.

In addition, One UI 3.1 brings a number of visual changes, and allows users to change out the Samsung Free news feed to the left of the home screen with the Google Discover feed. Being based on Android 11, this update also introduces categorized notifications, improved multimedia controls, and the ability to add custom video effects to services like Google Duo.

After releasing and subsequently pulling the One UI 3.1 update from the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung is rolling this update out in select markets including the U.S. beginning today, February 17, and expanding the rollout over the coming weeks. To check for the update, simply open the Settings app and navigate to Software update > Download and install.