What you need to know
- Samsung and LG are reportedly working together on a proof-of-concept external screen for phones.
- Dubbed Dexbook by Samsung, the product will not have a keyboard attached to it.
- Samsung's model will have a 10,000mAh battery, while LG's variant will have a 5,000mAh cell.
Samsung and LG are brewing an interesting, and perhaps ultimately irrelevant, product, according to ETNews. According to the Korean publication, the duo is working on creating a proof-of-concept external, portable display for smartphones. Think something like the Asus ZenScreen GO, but for your new Galaxy S20, instead of your Galaxy Chromebook.
The idea here is, of course, to use the external display — both companies' models feature a 14.1-inch panel — to boost productivity for those tasks where a smartphone screen is a little too small. It's an interesting idea and would certainly work well with Samsung's Dex technology.
There's just one problem, however: neither prototype comes with a keyboard. It's hard to imagine scenarios, except perhaps watching movies on the go, in which you'd want a more desktop-like experience on a larger screen without also wanting a full-sized keyboard.
Both companies are obviously trying to sell a portable, there-when-you-need-it-gone-when-you-don't tablet experience without the need to buy a tablet. (Remember Asus' Transformer series?) However, with ETNews reporting that both displays will cost anywhere from 400,000 ($339) to 500,000 ($423) won, customers could just buy a proper tablet instead.
It's a proof-of-concept, of course, so maybe Samsung and LG are merely experimenting to see what'll stick. On the other hand, they might be banking on these displays' improved portability compared to a proper tablet. Without the need for the full 'brains' of a tablet, they will certainly be much lighter than a comparable tablet.
They'll also feature built-in batteries, with Samsung's Dexbook boasting a 10,000mAh cell, while LG's model will have a more modest 5,000mAh power pack. Presumably, these batteries can also charge the phone, acting as both an external display and a power bank.
ETNews reports that both firms plan to start production in Q2 2020, with the products coming to market in the third quarter — barring significant delays due to the coronavirus outbreak, of course.
The latest and greatest
Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra
Samsung's newest flagships
The company's most significant camera upgrade in four years, the Galaxy S20 series packs quite the punch. They've got all the usual bells and whistles you'd expect from a Samsung flagship in 2020 and, of course, they come with an optional 5G model.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
10 interesting things you missed from the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip launch
Samsung's latest Unpacked event focused primarily on the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip, but there were also a bunch of smaller announcements you might have missed. Here are the top 10 ones you should know.
MWC 2020 has officially been canceled as a result of ongoing Coronavirus
Mobile World Congress, the largest trade show for mobile tech, is canceled for 2020. Due to rising concerns regarding Coronavirus, it's become "impossible" for the event to go on.
MWC 2020 is still on, even though the GSMA reportedly wants to cancel it
There have been reports of the GSMA discussing the cancellation of Mobile World Congress this year, but according to the latest out of La Vanguardia the show will go on as planned.
These are the best cases that will protect your Galaxy A50 in 2020
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the U.S. Keep in protected and safe with one of these top cases. From slim to bulky and protective, there's a case for everyone and just about every situation.