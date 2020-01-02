However, there is some good news for those of you looking for an affordable stylus equipped phone, because Samsung is set to debut the Note 10 Lite at CES 2020 . We've already seen the renders leak out previously, and thanks to a tweet from SamMobile , we're now getting our first look at live images of the new device.

Unfortunately, this experience doesn't come cheap. As the Note has matured over the years, we've seen the price steadily increase as well. The starting price of the Note 10 is nearly $1000, and that's a lot to ask for a phone no matter how great it is.

Samsung's Note lineup of phones is arguably the best when it comes to offering a phone with stylus capabilities. Over the years, Samsung has upgraded the included S Pen with more and more features. We've seen a slew of software improvements and Samsung has even added Bluetooth connectivity to make the S Pen even more functional.

The front of the new mid-range phone looks very familiar, sporting the slim bezels and hole punch display of its more expensive Note 10 counterpart. One big difference is that the Note 10 Lite will use a flat display, which should please many users who have been clamoring for a Samsung phone without the curved screen.

The settings screen confirms the Note 10 Lite name, along with the model number SM-N770F, which had already been revealed in previous leaks. Unfortunately, there is no screenshot to confirm the specs, but rumors do suggest that the Note 10 Lite will feature a 4,500mAh battery. That would give the mid-range phone the largest battery of all the Note 10 models.

Along with getting a look at the front, we also got a chance to see the back of the Note 10 Lite. There isn't anything too surprising here, as it looks identical to the leaked renders. However, it does confirm the new square camera bump and show off the S Pen.

With CES 2020 just around the corner, it should only be a matter of days before we get an even better look of the device along with the pertinent specs and the price.