What you need to know
- Hands-on images of the new Note 10 Lite have leaked out.
- It confirms what we had seen in the leaked renders, that the front will look similar to the previous Note 10 models and the back will feature a square camera bump.
- Samsung is expected to unveil the Note 10 Lite at CES 2020 next week.
Samsung's Note lineup of phones is arguably the best when it comes to offering a phone with stylus capabilities. Over the years, Samsung has upgraded the included S Pen with more and more features. We've seen a slew of software improvements and Samsung has even added Bluetooth connectivity to make the S Pen even more functional.
Unfortunately, this experience doesn't come cheap. As the Note has matured over the years, we've seen the price steadily increase as well. The starting price of the Note 10 is nearly $1000, and that's a lot to ask for a phone no matter how great it is.
However, there is some good news for those of you looking for an affordable stylus equipped phone, because Samsung is set to debut the Note 10 Lite at CES 2020. We've already seen the renders leak out previously, and thanks to a tweet from SamMobile, we're now getting our first look at live images of the new device.
The front of the new mid-range phone looks very familiar, sporting the slim bezels and hole punch display of its more expensive Note 10 counterpart. One big difference is that the Note 10 Lite will use a flat display, which should please many users who have been clamoring for a Samsung phone without the curved screen.
The settings screen confirms the Note 10 Lite name, along with the model number SM-N770F, which had already been revealed in previous leaks. Unfortunately, there is no screenshot to confirm the specs, but rumors do suggest that the Note 10 Lite will feature a 4,500mAh battery. That would give the mid-range phone the largest battery of all the Note 10 models.
Along with getting a look at the front, we also got a chance to see the back of the Note 10 Lite. There isn't anything too surprising here, as it looks identical to the leaked renders. However, it does confirm the new square camera bump and show off the S Pen.
With CES 2020 just around the corner, it should only be a matter of days before we get an even better look of the device along with the pertinent specs and the price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What do you think about the Galaxy S11 being called the S20?
Rumor has it that Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S11, will be marketed as the "Galaxy S20." What do you think about the potential name change?
Pixel 3 will soon get a cumulative January and December security update
Google says it will soon roll out a joint January and December security for Pixel 3 and 3 XL units that are still stuck on the November security patch.
Galaxy Note 9 starts getting stable Android 10 update with One UI 2.0
Samsung has released the stable Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 9 units running One UI 2.0 beta.
Life happens, so keep the Moto E5 protected with these cases
Finding the "right" case can be a tall order, as there are so many different options on the market. We have comprised a list of the best cases for owners of the Moto E5 so your phone will match you, but will also keep the phone protected.