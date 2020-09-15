Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy M series to take on the likes of Xiaomi and Realme in India and a few other markets. A new report from 91Mobiles now claims Samsung will soon roll out another new smartphone line for the Indian market.

According to the report, the upcoming camera-centric Galaxy F series line of smartphones will be priced under the ₹20,000 ($272) mark in the country. Samsung is apparently planning to launch the first device under the new Galaxy F series next month, although there is no word yet on the phone's tech specs.

Similar to the Galaxy M series, the Galaxy F series will be available only via online channels, at least initially. What remains to be seen, however, is how Samsung will differentiate the Galaxy M series from the new F series. Samsung's recent Galaxy M series phones, such as the Galaxy M31s, offer impressive quad-camera setups with a 64MP primary sensor.

The first Galaxy F series phone will likely be the SM-F415F, which was initially believed to be an "affordable" foldable phone. It is expected to be based on the Galaxy M31, which means you can expect it to have a 64MP primary camera and a 32MP selfie camera.