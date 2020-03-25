Samsung has just announced its new Galaxy Tab A 8.4 which comes with LTE included. It'll set you back $279 at launch, and will support all U.S. carriers over the coming weeks.

Unlike the Galaxy Tab S6, this isn't a productivity machine. It's meant to be used at home or tossed in a backpack for reading a book or watching a video while in transit. As such, Samsung plays up its compact and light metal design, long battery life, and LTE connectivity. If the battery runs out, there's also USB-C connectivity for fast charging so you can get back on your feet.

Here's what Samsung has under the hood of this lithe new tool: