What you need to know
- Samsung Health on Samsung's latest QLED TVs is getting a new Smart Trainer.
- Users will be able to get personalized workouts while simultaneously monitoring their own performance.
- Samsung's Galaxy smartphones and watches will be able to sync the data to keep track of metrics in real-time.
Samsung is no stranger to fitness, as its bands and watches are among the best fitness smartwatches on the market. That is partly due to Samsung's capable Health app, which is available on just about all its devices, including its TVs. Last year, Samsung partnered with a number of fitness trainers and programs to provide training and classes for owners of Samsung TVs, a handy feature as many were stuck home due to the pandemic. This year, Samsung is expanding on its fitness offerings by offering a Smart Trainer.
The new feature displays an AI trainer on one side of the screen, which will display different workouts for you, and over time is able to pick up on how you like to exercise. On the other side of the screen is a live video of yourself as you perform the workouts, which lets you check your posture and will even give you feedback on how you're doing, letting you know if you need to make adjustments.
The best part is that the app will be able to automatically sync with your Samsung smartphone or watch, so you can track your metrics like calories and heart-rate in real-time. And Samsung Health users can easily cast a workout from their phone and it'll pick right up on the television.
Of course, in order to really take advantage of this new feature, Samsung TV owners will have to have an optional camera connected to the TV. Still, it's great that Samsung is continuously trying to make it's TV's as useful as possible during a time when many people are still home in quarantine or lockdown.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and are big on fitness, look no further than the Galaxy Watch Active 2. This watch has everything from automatic activity tracking, two-to-three days of battery life, and a number of useful sensors such as built-in GPS, NFC, and ECG.
