What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has been launched in India at ₹1,49,999 ($2,040).
- Consumers in India will be able to pre-order the foldable phone from September 14.
- Unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, the Indian variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 runs on a Snapdragon 865+ chipset.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was formally launched at the company's Unpacked Part 2 event last week, is now official in India.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been priced at ₹1,49,999 ($2,040) in the country, which is lower than the launch price of its predecessor. Samsung had launched the original Galaxy Fold in October last year at ₹1,64,999 ($2,243).
Consumers will be able to pre-order the foldable phone starting September 14 via Samsung.com and leading retail stores across the country. However, the company hasn't confirmed exactly when the phone will hit store shelves in the country. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will get a free YouTube Premium subscription for four months and a 22% discount on Microsoft Office 365 subscription.
It is worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset in all markets, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 series. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G sold in India runs on an Exynos 990 chipset, which isn't quite as impressive as the Qualcomm chip when it comes to performance and efficiency.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch cover display, both featuring a centered hole-punch cutout. In the camera department, the foldable phone has a triple-lens setup at the rear with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It also features a 10MP front camera, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: The future isn't flat
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Moto G9 Plus is official with Snapdragon 730G chipset, 64MP quad cameras
Motorola's latest budget phone features a 6.8-inch hole-punch display, Snapdragon 730G chipset, 64MP quad cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Best of IFA 2020
IFA 2020 didn't happen in person for most of us, but that didn't prevent companies from announcing some great products.
These are the best unlocked phones on Amazon for every budget
Amazon is one of the easiest places to go buy an unlocked phone and have it delivered in a flash. Here are the best unlocked Android phones it's selling at a variety of price levels.