Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was formally launched at the company's Unpacked Part 2 event last week, is now official in India.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been priced at ₹1,49,999 ($2,040) in the country, which is lower than the launch price of its predecessor. Samsung had launched the original Galaxy Fold in October last year at ₹1,64,999 ($2,243).

Consumers will be able to pre-order the foldable phone starting September 14 via Samsung.com and leading retail stores across the country. However, the company hasn't confirmed exactly when the phone will hit store shelves in the country. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will get a free YouTube Premium subscription for four months and a 22% discount on Microsoft Office 365 subscription.