The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung's second folding phone

Samsung was one of the first major companies to offer a folding smartphone last year with the Galaxy Fold, and after learning from its mistakes throughout the Fold's rocky launch, Samsung's poised to create an even better product with the Galaxy Z Flip. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before Right off the bat, the biggest difference between the Z Flip and the Fold is how the folding mechanism works. Where the Fold has a smaller display on the front that opens up to reveal a tablet-like one, the Z Flip has a traditional smartphone form factor when it's open and closes up to be extremely portable/pocketable. Some may argue that this design isn't as useful as what we have with the Fold, but that's because the Z Flip isn't really trying to compete with it. Where the Galaxy Fold is a productivity powerhouse, the Z Flip looks more like an ultra-premium smartphone that can fit in small pockets "normal" phones otherwise can't. Furthermore, Samsung's said to be using "Ultra Thin Glass" technology that should make the Z Flip's display much stronger than the Galaxy Fold's notoriously fragile plastic display. You get two displays

While it may not look like it at first glance, the Galaxy Z Flip does, in fact, have two screens. There's the primary one you'll interact with the most, which comes in at 6.7-inches, has a resolution of 2630 x 1080, and a tall 22:9 aspect ratio. If you look closely at the render above, you'll see a small rectangular outline to the right of the camera sensors. From what we can tell, this is the Z Flip's secondary display. WinFuture reports that the Z Flip's secondary screen measures in at 1.06-inches, has a 300 x 116 resolution, and uses a Super AMOLED panel. While it's difficult to say for sure that the little outline is the secondary screen being referenced to, it's the most logical thing we can think of. There doesn't appear to be any indication of another screen anywhere else on the Z Flip, and the size and resolution being reported line up with something that tiny. The secondary display should allow you to see things like the time and incoming notifications, but if it is that small, we aren't sure how much information Samsung will be able to fit on it. Here are the specs we're anticipating

As various reports have been published, we've been able to piece together an idea of all the specs the Galaxy Z Flip will be packing. Here's what we're expecting:

Category Galaxy Z Flip Operating System Android 10

One UI 2.0 Primary Display 6.7-inch

Super AMOLED

2630 x 1080

22:9 aspect ratio

HDR10+ Secondary Display 1.06-inch

Super AMOLED

300 x116 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Memory 8GB RAM Storage 256GB Expandable ❌ Rear Camera 1 12MP primary camera

f/1.8 aperture Rear Camera 2 12MP ultra-wide camera

f/2.2 aperture

123-degree field-of-view Front Camera 10MP

f/2.0 aperture Battery 3,300 mAh

This spec sheet makes the Galaxy Z Flip look plenty powerful for just about any task you throw at it, but there are a few interesting decisions across the board. The Snapdragon 855+ is a beastly processor, but it's not the newest 865 variant we're expecting to be in the Galaxy S20. Only having two rear cameras is also a step down from the six that are offered on the Galaxy Fold, and the 3,300 mAh battery is definitely on the smaller end of the spectrum. Lastly, for those of you that care about it, we are not expecting the Galaxy Z Flip to support 5G connectivity. Expect a price around $1,400

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold, it took people's breath away for a couple of different reasons — the radical new form factor and its price. The Galaxy Fold is incredibly expensive with an MSRP of $1,980, and while the Z Flip won't be cheap, we are expecting a considerably lower price tag of around $1,400. That's still substantially more expensive than traditional flagship smartphones, but considering how new Samsung's foldable tech is, there's something to be said for the company being able to shave off so much of the cost just a year later. It should be announced on February 11

Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event on February 11, and while the main star of the show will be the Galaxy S20, it's also where Samsung should unveil the Galaxy Z Flip. As for when you'll be able to purchase the Z Flip, it's rumored that sales will begin on February 14 in the United States. Similarly, AT&T is said to be the exclusive carrier of the Z Flip in the country. Carrier exclusives are never fun, but you should also be able to just buy the Z Flip unlocked and use it on whichever network you want. The Z Flip won't replace the Galaxy Fold

While the Galaxy Z Flip is being announced about a year after the Galaxy Fold, we don't think it'll be sold as a replacement to the Fold. With such a different form factor, the Z Flip looks more like a supplemental device to be sold alongside the Fold. As such, the Galaxy Fold is absolutely still worth considering if you're in the market for a folding phone. It's incredibly expensive and the plastic display does have its weaknesses, but there's no denying how unique and innovative it is. We don't recommend everyone rush out and buy a Fold this very second, but if it's a device you've had your eye on, don't let the impending launch of the Z Flip hold you back from pulling the trigger.