What you need to know
- The full spec sheet of the Galaxy Z Flip3 leaks ahead of Samsung's launch event.
- The leak appears to confirm many of the rumored specs of the device.
- Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is right around the corner, and as the week comes to an end, we get yet another leak of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3.
The information comes from WinFuture which has already been busy leaking the full spec sheet of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As for the smaller foldable, the information appears to be the most complete spec listing of Samsung's upcoming clamshell, putting all previous rumors and leaks into one comprehensive list.
As expected, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a similar design as its predecessor, complete with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and variable 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display will have the biggest change, with a much larger display for notifications and controls.
WinFuture says that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, following many of the year's best Android phones. Additionally, there will be 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, it seems that expandable storage isn't present here.
The outer main and wide-angle cameras will both feature 12MP resolutions, while the inner camera will stick with 10MP.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly feature the same 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging as its predecessor. One notable upgrade is the addition of an IP-rating, meaning the Z Flip 3 will be capable of withstanding splashes and accidental submerges.
Pricing is said to start at €1099, which aligns with some rumors. Of course, nothing is quite confirmed until Samsung's official unveiling at next week's Galaxy Unpacked. Fortunately, we're just a few days away, so we don't have to wait very long to get all the official details.
