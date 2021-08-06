Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is right around the corner, and as the week comes to an end, we get yet another leak of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The information comes from WinFuture which has already been busy leaking the full spec sheet of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As for the smaller foldable, the information appears to be the most complete spec listing of Samsung's upcoming clamshell, putting all previous rumors and leaks into one comprehensive list.

As expected, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a similar design as its predecessor, complete with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and variable 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display will have the biggest change, with a much larger display for notifications and controls.