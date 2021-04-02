What you need to know
- A new 'leak' suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a similar dual-battery system as its predecessor.
- As per SafetyKorea, the phone will have a combined battery capacity of around 3,300mAh.
- Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 2 sometime in the third quarter of the year.
Samsung is expected to launch at least two new foldable phones in the second half of 2021. While one of them will be a follow-up to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the other one is expected to be a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip. Alleged images showing dual-battery system of the Galaxy Z Flip 2 have now surfaced, courtesy of South Korea regulatory agency Safety Korea (via MySmartPrice).
The images published by Safety Korea show two battery models: SM-F711 and SM-F712. While the former has a rated capacity of 2,300mAh, the latter is rated at 903mAh. The information has also been corroborated by the DEKRA and 3C certification agencies. Unfortunately, this means the Galaxy Z Flip 2 isn't likely to offer much better battery life than its predecessor. The combined battery capacity of the two batteries on the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will still be around 3,300mAh, which is nowhere near as impressive as the best Android phones.
Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 2 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor at an Unpacked event sometime in the third quarter of the year. Both the foldable phones are tipped to ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.5 out of the box. You can also expect them to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood in all markets. Sadly, the rest of their specs remain a mystery at this point.
