Samsung is expected to launch at least two new foldable phones in the second half of 2021. While one of them will be a follow-up to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the other one is expected to be a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip. Alleged images showing dual-battery system of the Galaxy Z Flip 2 have now surfaced, courtesy of South Korea regulatory agency Safety Korea (via MySmartPrice).

The images published by Safety Korea show two battery models: SM-F711 and SM-F712. While the former has a rated capacity of 2,300mAh, the latter is rated at 903mAh. The information has also been corroborated by the DEKRA and 3C certification agencies. Unfortunately, this means the Galaxy Z Flip 2 isn't likely to offer much better battery life than its predecessor. The combined battery capacity of the two batteries on the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will still be around 3,300mAh, which is nowhere near as impressive as the best Android phones.