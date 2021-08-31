Leading the pack Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Battery king Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the crown jewel of Samsung's wearable lineup. This smartwatch can do almost everything, from the new BioActive health sensor to the latest version of Wear OS. However, those features don't come cheap, and some of them only work with Samsung phones. You also won't be able to access your Google Assistant at this time. From $350 at Samsung Pros Runs new Wear OS 3

Fast and power-efficient processor

More RAM and storage

Advanced health sensors

Physical rotating bezel for navigation Cons More expensive

Currently, no Google Assistant

Some health features are locked to Samsung phones The TicWatch Pro 3 does many things very well; battery life and outdoor visibility are two of them. Plus, thanks to the Snapdragon 4100 processor, not only does the watch have great performance, but it also will get upgraded to the new Wear OS 3 in 2022. However, it does lack high-end health tracking features like ECG monitoring and a BIA sensor. $300 at Amazon Pros Good performance

Google Assistant availability

Excellent battery life

Solid set of health features

Dual-layer display is fantastic for outdoor viewing Cons Won't get Wear OS 3 until mid-2022

Doesn't offer ECG or BIA sensors

Touch-only navigation

Bulkier design

The battle between the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 isn't quite the blowout victory for Samsung as you may think. Since it came out, the TicWatch Pro 3 has been one of the best Android smartwatches. But, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is packing quite a punch that even the very competent Mobvoi wearable struggles to overcome.

The TicWatch Pro 3 has some tricks, like the fantastic dual layered display that brings not only excellent battery life to the watch but also excellent outdoor visibility. However, with the release of Samsung's latest smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 3 became outdated thanks to running an older version of Wear OS. While the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has come for the title of best Wear OS watch, the TicWatch Pro 3 isn't backing down.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Ushering in the new era of wearables

These watches have taken a more traditional approach in the appearance department by opting for larger lugs and pronounced bezels. However, Samsung's design and manufacturing chops start to show when you begin to look a little closer at each smartwatch.

When comparing the larger, 46mm option for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to the TicWatch Pro 3, we see that in all dimensions that the Samsung watch is smaller by a millimeter or two — but it offers a larger display in that smaller footprint. Although the watch is smaller, it is heftier thanks to its full stainless steel case. Aside from the larger screen, Samsung also packs in some serious tech into the slim watch case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Size 45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0mm

41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 mm 47 x 48 x 12.2mm Weight 52g

46.5g 42g Display Super AMOLED 1.4in (450x450)

Super AMOLED 1.2in (396x396) AMOLED Retina 1.4in (454x454)

LCD FSTN Material Stainless steel case Stainless steel + plastic Operating System Wear OS Powered by Samsung Wear OS 2.3 Processor Exynos W920 (5nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 Memory 1.5GB RAM

16GB storage 1GB RAM

8GB storage Battery 361mAh

247mAh 577mAh Sensors Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyro

Geomagnetic

Light

BioActive Sensor (heart rate)

ECG

BIA NFC

Gyroscope

Barometer

SpO2

Heart Rate

Ambient Light Sensor

Accelerometer Connectivity LTE (optional)

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi

NFC

GPS Bluetooth 4.2 & BLE

GPS Durability 5ATM

IP68

MIL-STD-810G IP68 and swimming suitable Colors Black

Silver Shadow Black Band size 20mm

20mm 22mm

Perhaps the most significant achievement that Samsung has inside its smartwatch is that it is the first to run the new Wear OS 3. Not only is Samsung getting first dibs on the software, but the company also co-developed it with Google. This gives the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic an advantage as it will be getting any new features first, and in some instances, the features will be exclusive to Wear OS 3.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs the new Wear OS 3, but as of right now, it doesn't have Google Assistant as the TicWatch Pro 3 does.

Not to be left entirely out, the TicWatch Pro 3 will be getting updated to the new version of the operating system, but that won't happen until mid-2022. But, because the Snapdragon 4100 processor that the Mobvoi watch runs wasn't designed with the new OS in mind, there's no telling how well the two will mesh.

Speaking of processors, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic continues Samsung's run of using its in-house designed chips for its wearables. Using a 5nm architecture for the Exynos W920, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic not only has plenty of horsepower it also is very efficient. Coupling that with the 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of storage means that each action on the watch happens very fluidly.

The Snapdragon 4100 processor and 1GB RAM on the TicWatch Pro 3 helps it to be one of the best-performing smartwatches available. So, while this watch isn't a slouch in handling daily tasks, it doesn't have the headroom in performance that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can boast as the devices age.

In terms of using the watches, a mainstay of Samsung Galaxy smartwatches has been the rotating bezel. While using a rotating crown is perhaps a more traditional way of navigating a watch, Samsung took the approach of using the entire top bezel of the watch to accomplish the same task.

The satisfying clicks as your twist the top ring of the watch to move through the app drawer, a message, or email helps to keep more of the screen visible instead of blocked by your finger — not to mention more smudge-free. Though scrolling with the touchscreen of the TicWatch Pro 3 is fluid and works just fine, it's hard not to argue that the rotating bezel isn't a superior method.

Samsung has also been a pioneer in health tracking on Android smartwatches, which continues with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The watch brings the ECG reading technology that was found on the previous generation of Galaxy watches and improved on it. The new BioActive sensor array gives you the expected features like heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG, but BIA is also introduced.

The TicWatch Pro 3 offers a solid set of health tracking features, but it lacks the advanced features found in the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) allows you to take readings on the watch so you can track things like skeletal muscle and body fat percentage all from your watch. By combining these readings with the other health monitoring results, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can give you a much better picture of your overall health.

While Samsung's smartwatch, like the TicWatch Pro 3, will work with all Android phones, you'll have to use a Samsung Galaxy phone if you want to take advantage of the ECG readings. Even though these are some of the best Android phones on the market, this requirement will still need to be considered when comparing these devices.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3: Not going away anytime soon

Even though the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a lot of boxes ticked when comparing it to the TicWatch Pro 3, it isn't all doom and gloom for the Mobvoi smartwatch. For some, this watch may be the better fit, depending on their needs.

A feature that only the TicWatch Pro line of smartwatches can boast is its dual-layered display technology. Mobvoi uses two separate technologies so that the TicWatch Pro 3 has a screen that is visible in any lighting situation — even in direct sunlight. Though Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a fantastic display, it's no match for the Pro 3 outdoors.

The top layer of the display is a transflective LCD panel that uses ambient light in its favor to make the display highly visible. With the TicWatch Pro 3, Mobvoi added a backlight so that the display can also work well in the dark. The really cool part is that the LCD panel goes transparent when the AMOLED display is activated, revealing a vivid full-color display.

Using this dual-layer technology, the TicWatch Pro 3 achieves excellent viewability in all lighting conditions and gains unmatched battery life. This is because the top layer of the display uses very, very little power to operate. However, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic does have good battery life of just over 24 hours, while the TicWatch Pro 3 can get anywhere from three to 45 days.

Thanks to Essential Mode on the TicWatch Pro 3, if needed, you can stretch the battery life of the watch up to 45 days between charges.

As mentioned earlier, the TicWatch Pro 3 will get its update to the new Wear OS 3 at some point in 2022. This update will help push the watch's longevity out longer than some other current Wear OS devices. But, unfortunately, this software change won't bring any of the advanced health tracking features or the fancy rotating bezel that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has.

At the current prices of these smartwatches, it's hard to say that the TicWatch Pro 3 is the one to get. That is unless you spend a lot of time outdoors, really need to be able to push your watch into multi-week usage between charges, or need Google Assistant right now. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic gets you the latest software, gives you more health tracking options, and a more refined hardware experience, all for a few bucks more.

The one to beat Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smart and beautiful Offering unmatched performance and health-monitoring features inside of a refined stainless steel case, the latest smartwatch from Samsung also launches as the first with Wear OS 3 — it's perfect for almost everyone. From $430 at Samsung

From $350 at Amazon

From $350 at Best Buy

Ready for adventure Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Battery life for days With Wear OS 3 in its future, the TicWatch Pro 3 is a viable option for those looking for casual health tracking and who need a watch that can be seen while out on adventures and a battery that lasts as long as you do. $300 at Amazon

$280 at Walmart

$300 at Mobvoi