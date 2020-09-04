Best for most Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Upgrade pick Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ The Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the newest options in Samsung's tablet lineup, and while it may not be the most technically impressive, it is the one we recommend most people get. The Tab S7 offers a crisp and smooth LCD panel, blazing-fast performance, and all the RAM and storage you could ask for. Combine all of that with the free S Pen that's included in the box, and you end up with a pretty solid deal. From $650 at Amazon Pros Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Large display that's still easy-to-use

Snapdragon 865+ processor

Lots of RAM and storage

More affordable price Cons Display is LCD only

Smaller battery Alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 is its more impressive sibling — the Tab S7+. It shares a lot of DNA with the baseline model, with the biggest difference being its display. It's cranked up to a 12.4-inch size and swaps out the LCD panel for a Super AMOLED one, resulting in one of the very best screens we've seen on any mobile device. It's a sight to behold for sure, but it also comes with a steep price increase. From $850 at Amazon Pros AMOLED screen is jaw-dropping

120Hz rate is as smooth as can be

Excellent canvas for drawing or productivity

Qualcomm's latest processor

Ample specs across the board Cons Size can be a bit awkward

Very expensive

Samsung crafted two powerful and striking tablets with the Tab S7 and S7+, both of which stand out as some of the best Android tablets you can buy. At the end of the day, however, we think the regular Tab S7 takes the cake. It has just about every feature and spec offered on the S7+ and costs $200 less, making it a much easier overall recommendation.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+ Price and availability

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are open right now, with regular sales beginning on Sept. 18. There are three storage configurations for both models, with the pricing working out as follows:

Category Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB $650 $850 256GB $730 $930 512 GB $830 $1030

Keep in mind that those are the prices for the Wi-Fi variants of the tablets. 5G models are available at T-Mobile/Sprint, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular, with all carriers selling the Galaxy Tab S7 for $850 and the Tab S7+ for $1,050 (both only come with 128GB of storage).

Safe to say, these are expensive tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+ Most people should get the regular Galaxy Tab S7

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ have more in common than they are different, which is great news for the more affordable Tab S7. Outside of some display differences which we'll explain more below, they're almost indistinguishable.

Both tablets have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and 6 or 8GB of RAM (depending on which storage configuration you choose). In other words, they're more than powerful enough for whatever app or game you throw at them. They also come with your choice of 128, 256, or 512GB of storage, microSD card support with up to 1TB of additional space, 13MP + 5MP rear cameras, and an 8MP selfie camera. The Tab S7 and S7+ also come with an S Pen at no added cost, giving you an out-of-the-box tool for drawing, sketching, or taking handwritten notes. Thanks to the reduced latency of just 9ms, this version of the S Pen feels better than any past Galaxy tablets.

Looking at the Tab S7's display, you're treated to an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2800x1752 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's a high-quality screen that we don't think you'll be disappointed with anytime soon, and that 11-inch size hits a nice sweet spot of being large enough for enjoyable content consumption without being overly bulky.

Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7+ Operating System Android 10

One UI 2.5 Android 10

One UI 2.5 Display 11-inch

LCD

2560x1600

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ 12.4-inch

Super AMOLED

2800x1752

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Memory 6GB

8GB 6GB

8GB Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Rear Camera 1 13MP primary

f/2.0 13MP primary

f/2.0 Rear Camera 2 5MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 5MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 Front Camera 8MP

f/2.0 8MP

f/2.0 Battery 8,000 mAh 10,090 mAh Charging 45W wired charging 45W wired charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor In-screen fingerprint sensor Dimensions 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm 185 x 285 x 5.7mm Weight 498g (Wi-Fi)

500g (LTE)

502g (5G) 575g

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+ The Tab S7+ has a better screen (and higher price)

That brings us to the Galaxy Tab S7+, which as mentioned above, has many of the same specs you get with the regular Tab S7. Hands-down, the biggest reason you'd want to get this over its cheaper sibling is its more impressive screen.

Along with a larger size at 12.4-inches, the S7+ also ditches the LCD tech in favor of Super AMOLED. This results in more vibrant colors and deeper blacks, and if you're someone that watches a lot of movies or plays a bunch of games, it's a nice perk to have. The 12.4-inch screen size does mean that the Tab S7+ can be a bit unwieldy at times, so that's something you'll want to keep in mind.

Where the large screen shines is if you plan on using the Tab S7+ for a lot of creative work or end up buying the optional keyboard cover. With that keyboard, Samsung's DeX desktop interface, and the 12.4-inch display, the Tab S7+ is a really enticing laptop replacement.

The only other spec difference is that the Tab S7+ has a larger 10,090 mAh battery compared to the S7's 8,000 mAh one, though we wouldn't worry too much about that. The Tab S7+ is rated for up to 14 hours of video playback, whereas the Tab S7 should get up to 15 hours, meaning there's not much of a difference between the two.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+ Don't go Plus if you don't need to

While there's no denying that the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a seriously impressive machine, we think most people are better off with the cheaper Tab S7. Sure, the screen may not look quite as good, but you're saving $200 and still getting everything else that's offered on the Plus model.

We appreciate that Samsung didn't underpower the Tab S7 the way it could have easily done. While $650 isn't a small amount of money, it's not a terrible deal when you consider everything the tablet is packing. The 120Hz screen is great, performance is as fast as you could ask for, and battery life is plenty reliable.

The Tab S7+ is a fine option to consider if you really want that larger screen size or the better AMOLED display tech, but overall, we have to give our top recommendation to its smaller counterpart.

Best for most Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 The new Android tablet to get In the market for a new tablet? It's hard to do much better than the Galaxy Tab S7. Whether you're after a top-notch display, excellent performance, or want an included stylus for note-taking and drawing, the Tab S7 has it all. The LCD panel isn't quite as impressive as the AMOLED one found on the S7+, but given the price difference between the two, we think the S7 is the better overall value. From $650 at Amazon

Upgrade pick Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Getting the best display comes at a cost The Galaxy Tab S7+ is built on a strong foundation, offering virtually the exact same specs and features present on the regular S7. With the $200 price increase, you're treated to an even larger display and a more impressive AMOLED panel. That makes the S7+ even better for creative work and productivity, though you'll really need to want that improved screen tech to make the price increase worth it. From $850 at Amazon

