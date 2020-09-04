Best for most
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Upgrade pick
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
The Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the newest options in Samsung's tablet lineup, and while it may not be the most technically impressive, it is the one we recommend most people get. The Tab S7 offers a crisp and smooth LCD panel, blazing-fast performance, and all the RAM and storage you could ask for. Combine all of that with the free S Pen that's included in the box, and you end up with a pretty solid deal.
Pros
- Smooth 120Hz refresh rate
- Large display that's still easy-to-use
- Snapdragon 865+ processor
- Lots of RAM and storage
- More affordable price
Cons
- Display is LCD only
- Smaller battery
Alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 is its more impressive sibling — the Tab S7+. It shares a lot of DNA with the baseline model, with the biggest difference being its display. It's cranked up to a 12.4-inch size and swaps out the LCD panel for a Super AMOLED one, resulting in one of the very best screens we've seen on any mobile device. It's a sight to behold for sure, but it also comes with a steep price increase.
Pros
- AMOLED screen is jaw-dropping
- 120Hz rate is as smooth as can be
- Excellent canvas for drawing or productivity
- Qualcomm's latest processor
- Ample specs across the board
Cons
- Size can be a bit awkward
- Very expensive
Samsung crafted two powerful and striking tablets with the Tab S7 and S7+, both of which stand out as some of the best Android tablets you can buy. At the end of the day, however, we think the regular Tab S7 takes the cake. It has just about every feature and spec offered on the S7+ and costs $200 less, making it a much easier overall recommendation.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+ Price and availability
Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are open right now, with regular sales beginning on Sept. 18. There are three storage configurations for both models, with the pricing working out as follows:
|Category
|Galaxy Tab S7
|Galaxy Tab S7+
|128GB
|$650
|$850
|256GB
|$730
|$930
|512 GB
|$830
|$1030
Keep in mind that those are the prices for the Wi-Fi variants of the tablets. 5G models are available at T-Mobile/Sprint, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular, with all carriers selling the Galaxy Tab S7 for $850 and the Tab S7+ for $1,050 (both only come with 128GB of storage).
Safe to say, these are expensive tablets.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+ Most people should get the regular Galaxy Tab S7
The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ have more in common than they are different, which is great news for the more affordable Tab S7. Outside of some display differences which we'll explain more below, they're almost indistinguishable.
Both tablets have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and 6 or 8GB of RAM (depending on which storage configuration you choose). In other words, they're more than powerful enough for whatever app or game you throw at them. They also come with your choice of 128, 256, or 512GB of storage, microSD card support with up to 1TB of additional space, 13MP + 5MP rear cameras, and an 8MP selfie camera. The Tab S7 and S7+ also come with an S Pen at no added cost, giving you an out-of-the-box tool for drawing, sketching, or taking handwritten notes. Thanks to the reduced latency of just 9ms, this version of the S Pen feels better than any past Galaxy tablets.
Looking at the Tab S7's display, you're treated to an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2800x1752 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's a high-quality screen that we don't think you'll be disappointed with anytime soon, and that 11-inch size hits a nice sweet spot of being large enough for enjoyable content consumption without being overly bulky.
|Galaxy Tab S7
|Galaxy Tab S7+
|Operating System
|Android 10
One UI 2.5
|Android 10
One UI 2.5
|Display
|11-inch
LCD
2560x1600
120Hz refresh rate
HDR10+
|12.4-inch
Super AMOLED
2800x1752
120Hz refresh rate
HDR10+
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|Memory
|6GB
8GB
|6GB
8GB
|Storage
|128GB
256GB
512GB
|128GB
256GB
512GB
|Rear Camera 1
|13MP primary
f/2.0
|13MP primary
f/2.0
|Rear Camera 2
|5MP ultra-wide
f/2.2
|5MP ultra-wide
f/2.2
|Front Camera
|8MP
f/2.0
|8MP
f/2.0
|Battery
|8,000 mAh
|10,090 mAh
|Charging
|45W wired charging
|45W wired charging
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|In-screen fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm
|185 x 285 x 5.7mm
|Weight
|498g (Wi-Fi)
500g (LTE)
502g (5G)
|575g
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+ The Tab S7+ has a better screen (and higher price)
That brings us to the Galaxy Tab S7+, which as mentioned above, has many of the same specs you get with the regular Tab S7. Hands-down, the biggest reason you'd want to get this over its cheaper sibling is its more impressive screen.
Along with a larger size at 12.4-inches, the S7+ also ditches the LCD tech in favor of Super AMOLED. This results in more vibrant colors and deeper blacks, and if you're someone that watches a lot of movies or plays a bunch of games, it's a nice perk to have. The 12.4-inch screen size does mean that the Tab S7+ can be a bit unwieldy at times, so that's something you'll want to keep in mind.
Where the large screen shines is if you plan on using the Tab S7+ for a lot of creative work or end up buying the optional keyboard cover. With that keyboard, Samsung's DeX desktop interface, and the 12.4-inch display, the Tab S7+ is a really enticing laptop replacement.
The only other spec difference is that the Tab S7+ has a larger 10,090 mAh battery compared to the S7's 8,000 mAh one, though we wouldn't worry too much about that. The Tab S7+ is rated for up to 14 hours of video playback, whereas the Tab S7 should get up to 15 hours, meaning there's not much of a difference between the two.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Tab S7+ Don't go Plus if you don't need to
While there's no denying that the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a seriously impressive machine, we think most people are better off with the cheaper Tab S7. Sure, the screen may not look quite as good, but you're saving $200 and still getting everything else that's offered on the Plus model.
We appreciate that Samsung didn't underpower the Tab S7 the way it could have easily done. While $650 isn't a small amount of money, it's not a terrible deal when you consider everything the tablet is packing. The 120Hz screen is great, performance is as fast as you could ask for, and battery life is plenty reliable.
The Tab S7+ is a fine option to consider if you really want that larger screen size or the better AMOLED display tech, but overall, we have to give our top recommendation to its smaller counterpart.
Best for most
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
The new Android tablet to get
In the market for a new tablet? It's hard to do much better than the Galaxy Tab S7. Whether you're after a top-notch display, excellent performance, or want an included stylus for note-taking and drawing, the Tab S7 has it all. The LCD panel isn't quite as impressive as the AMOLED one found on the S7+, but given the price difference between the two, we think the S7 is the better overall value.
Upgrade pick
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
Getting the best display comes at a cost
The Galaxy Tab S7+ is built on a strong foundation, offering virtually the exact same specs and features present on the regular S7. With the $200 price increase, you're treated to an even larger display and a more impressive AMOLED panel. That makes the S7+ even better for creative work and productivity, though you'll really need to want that improved screen tech to make the price increase worth it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with one of these sweet cases
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a really helpful tablet. Protect your investment by purchasing one of these reliable cases.
These screen protectors shield the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from scratches
If you want to keep your beautiful new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in pristine condition, then you're going to want to invest in a screen protector. Here are the best ones out there.
Game like a pro with these controllers for your Samsung Galaxy phones
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.