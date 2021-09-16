Earlier this week, a leak suggested that the Galaxy S22 could come equipped with a new 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor. While it looks like the Galaxy S22 will arrive with some major camera upgrades, a new rumor claims the phone will be a downgrade over the S21 in one key area.

According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S22 will use a battery with the model number EB-BS901ABY, which is said to have a minimum rated capacity of 3,590mAh. Its marketed capacity is expected to be somewhere around 3,700mAh. The Galaxy S21 uses a 4,000mAh battery, which has a minimum rated capacity of 3,880mAh.

As for actual battery life, the Galaxy S22 will likely not be very different from the S21. Even though the phone will have a smaller battery, it is expected to use a more efficient Snapdragon 898 chipset in the U.S. and Samsung's Exynos 2200 in other markets. Along with a more efficient chipset, it might also use quite a few other components with improved energy efficiency.

It isn't just the Galaxy S22 that is expected to come with a smaller battery than its predecessor. Last month, GalaxyClub had reported that the Galaxy S22 Plus is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, is rumored to come with the same 5,000mAh capacity battery as Samsung's best Android phone of 2021. According to Ice Universe, the premium flagship may also be the only Galaxy S22 series phone to support 45W charging speeds.