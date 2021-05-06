Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra may not offer great value, but there is no doubt that it is one of the best Android phones the company has launched so far. The phone offers a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, great battery life, and a truly impressive quad-camera setup. According to a new rumor, Samsung is planning to take things up a notch with its Galaxy S21 Ultra successor.

Samsung leaker Ice Universe has claimed that the company is working on continuous optical zoom technology for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While no details have been revealed yet, the leaker says Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Semiconductor divisions are developing the tech. Unlike the periscope zoom lens on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, components inside a continuous zoom periscope solution will be able to move freely, enabling improved sharpness at every magnification level.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently also feature an under-screen selfie camera, which is being developed jointly by Samsung Display and Samsung Electronics. As revealed by a recent leak, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be the first Samsung phone to come equipped with in-display camera tech.

Aside from shedding light on the camera upgrades, the latest post from Ice Universe also corroborates previous reports that claimed Samsung's 2022 flagship phones will feature Exynos chips with AMD graphics. The North American variants of the Galaxy S22 series phones, however, are likely to be powered by Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon flagship.