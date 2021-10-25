Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may have a faster charging speed than its siblings

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly get a faster charging speed after all, contrary to previous reports that claimed Samsung's Galaxy S22 series would lag behind in this key area.

According to leaker Ice universe, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will boast a 45W charging speed capability. If the claim turns out to be correct, the phone could offer the best of what Samsung has in store for consumers, at least in terms of battery capacity.

S22 Ultra 45W 5000mAh

35 min 70% — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 23, 2021

The phone is also said to have the same 5,000mAh battery as the Samsung's best Android phone from last year. According to Ice Universe, the battery can be charged up to 70% in just 35 minutes. While this is quite fast by Samsung standards, a number of Chinese OEMs, including Xiaomi and Realme, have already been offering lightning fast charging speeds.

However, the charging speed upgrade won't repesent a significant step forward on Samsung's part. It isn't the first time that we see a Samsung flagship phone supporting 45W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra from 2020 had the same charging speed and battery capacity, so the upcoming phone may not be a real evolution for Samsung.

Nonetheless, given that the competition already offers as fast as 200W charging, it's high time that Samsung jumped on the fast charging bandwagon.