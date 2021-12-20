What you need to know
- The Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the first Samsung phone to come with a "Detail Enhancer" feature.
- The feature will apparently let users capture "more detail" when using the main camera's full 108MP resolution.
- While it will be limited to the Galaxy S22 Ultra initially, the feature could eventually make its way to older Samsung flagships with 108MP cameras.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra could offer an interesting new camera feature called "Detail Enhancer," according to a report from Material IT Korea. The outlet claims to have found strings referencing the feature in the Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera app.
Once enabled, the feature will apparently allow users to "capture even more detail" when shooting at 108MP. It is also said to enable much better macro shots than the S21 Ultra. While there's no word on exactly how the feature will "enhance" photos, it will likely use software trickery to "add" more detail.
Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the only S22 series phone to come with the new camera feature. However, Detail Enhancer could expand to older Galaxy phones with 108MP main cameras a few weeks after the S22 Ultra goes on sale. New camera features such as Single Take, which were introduced with the Galaxy S21 series, were rolled out to Samsung's older flagships with the One UI 3.1 update in February.
Even though the phone is expected to use a similar 108MP sensor as the best Samsung phones, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera performance is tipped to be a lot more impressive. Popular Samsung tipster Ice Universe recently tweeted that Samsung has "strongly" optimized its camera processing to enable better image quality.
