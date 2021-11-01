What you need to know
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has reportedly entered mass production.
- Production for key internal parts of the phone apparently started in late October at Samsung's factories in Asia.
- Samsung is likely launching the upcoming flagship phone early next year.
Samsung has reportedly kicked off mass production for the Galaxy S22 series in preparation for its upcoming launch early next year, corroborating previous rumors suggesting that the phone will debut in January (or February).
According to WinFuture, Samsung began mass-producing the flex cables that connect the phone's circuit boards in the middle of last week. In addition, the company is said to have increased production at its Asian factories to tens of thousands of units.
The report also noted some issues with achieving that production rate, although these were nothing out of the ordinary. Production for all variants of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ is said to be in full swing while the Galaxy S22 Ultra's production appears to be focused on the U.S. variant.
While there have been conflicting rumors about the possible unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series, the general consensus is that the phone will most likely be available in early 2022. The start of mass production three months before the phone's expected debut is also consistent with Samsung's recent timeline.
The latest rumor should provide some reassurance to Samsung fans that the Galaxy S22 is still on track, despite the global chip shortage that has impacted many OEMs other than Samsung. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, for example, has been discontinued in India, possibly due to the same component scarcity.
Samsung is also expected to lower the prices of the Galaxy S22 series, especially since its debut is expected to follow the announcement of the Galaxy S21 FE. Here's hoping that the upcoming flagship device will be available in sufficient quantities unlike the other best Android phones released this year such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro.
