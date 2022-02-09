What you need to know
- Google is announcing a handful of feature updates for the Galaxy S22 series, which will launch with Material You on board.
- Google Duo is getting a live sharing feature that lets users watch videos together.
- Google Messages will be able to preview YouTube videos, and Galaxy S22 devices will have built-in Voice Access support.
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 hardware is the big story of the day. However, Google wants you to know that software is just as notable, thanks to the new updates it's announcing alongside the latest additions to Samsung's best Android phones.
With the new phones launching with Android 12 on board, Google highlights its Material You design language, which will be present on the Galaxy S22. Essentially, you'll be able to customize your phone's color palette, and it'll apply across the phone, including on Google's own apps like Gmail.
However, one of the biggest new features coming with the new flagships is Google Duo's live sharing, which takes video calling to another level by allowing you to share apps live with your friends and family. This includes Jamboard, Samsung Notes, Google Maps, Samsung's Gallery app, and more.
However, one of the biggest benefits of the feature is that it lets users watch videos together via YouTube, for example, making it sound a lot like Apple's SharePlay. That said, Samsung tells us that Google Duo's new live sharing feature is exclusive to Galaxy smartphones and Google's Pixel devices.
Speaking of YouTube, Google Messages is getting a handy new feature that will allow users to preview YouTube videos in a thread with just a tap. You'll also be able to view the full video without leaving the app.
And for users with motor disabilities, whether temporary or permanent, the Galaxy S22 series is launching with built-in Voice Access support, which lets users use their voice to navigate their phones without having to download a separate app.
Voice Access can be accessed through Google Assistant, or it can be set up to activate whenever you use your phone.
Lastly, Google is highlighting the new Wear OS features that Samsung announced on Monday for the Galaxy Watch 4, including the new startup experience, YouTube Music streaming, and upcoming Google Assistant support.
Those that purchase the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Tab S8 series devices will receive a free four-month trial of YouTube Premium, that way, you can take advantage of the app from your wrist.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S22: Your complete buyer's guide
After months of leaks and speculation, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Here's what you need to know to decide which to buy.
Samsung announces the Galaxy S22 Ultra as its Galaxy Note successor
Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event, equipping the phone with a built-in S Pen, upgraded 4nm processor, and four years of OS upgrades.
Chrome gives your search history more context with new Journeys feature
Google introduces new features for Chrome, including the new Journeys feature that makes your history easier to sift through.
All your favorite colors with the new Samsung Galaxy S22
The Galaxy S22 series has some familiar shades on hand and some wonderful new hues. Before buying your shiny new phone, let's break down which Galaxy S22 color you should rock for the next few years.