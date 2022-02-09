Samsung's new Galaxy S22 hardware is the big story of the day. However, Google wants you to know that software is just as notable, thanks to the new updates it's announcing alongside the latest additions to Samsung's best Android phones.

With the new phones launching with Android 12 on board, Google highlights its Material You design language, which will be present on the Galaxy S22. Essentially, you'll be able to customize your phone's color palette, and it'll apply across the phone, including on Google's own apps like Gmail.

However, one of the biggest new features coming with the new flagships is Google Duo's live sharing, which takes video calling to another level by allowing you to share apps live with your friends and family. This includes Jamboard, Samsung Notes, Google Maps, Samsung's Gallery app, and more.

However, one of the biggest benefits of the feature is that it lets users watch videos together via YouTube, for example, making it sound a lot like Apple's SharePlay. That said, Samsung tells us that Google Duo's new live sharing feature is exclusive to Galaxy smartphones and Google's Pixel devices.

Speaking of YouTube, Google Messages is getting a handy new feature that will allow users to preview YouTube videos in a thread with just a tap. You'll also be able to view the full video without leaving the app.

And for users with motor disabilities, whether temporary or permanent, the Galaxy S22 series is launching with built-in Voice Access support, which lets users use their voice to navigate their phones without having to download a separate app.