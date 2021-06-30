Last week, a report out of South Korea suggested Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE only in the U.S. and Europe due to a shortage of Snapdragon 888 chipsets. The same report also claimed that the phone will debut sometime in October.

It now looks like the upcoming value flagship has received certification from the U.S. FCC (via MyFixGuide). The FCC documents suggest the SM-G990U and SM-G990U1 variants of the Galaxy S21 FE will have 45W fast charging. This means the phone will have an advantage over other Galaxy S21 series phones in terms of fast charging capabilities. Samsung's best Android phones of 2021 only support 25W wired fast charging.

The Galaxy Note 10+, which was launched in August 2019, was Samsung's first phone to ship with 45W fast charging. Last year's Galaxy S20 Ultra also supported 45W charging speeds. For some odd reason, however, Samsung went back to 25W charging with the Galaxy Note 20 and S21 series.