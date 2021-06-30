What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE may have passed through the FCC.
- The FCC documents reveal the phone will support 45W fast charging.
- Samsung introduced 45W fast charging in 2019 with the Galaxy Note 10+.
Last week, a report out of South Korea suggested Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE only in the U.S. and Europe due to a shortage of Snapdragon 888 chipsets. The same report also claimed that the phone will debut sometime in October.
It now looks like the upcoming value flagship has received certification from the U.S. FCC (via MyFixGuide). The FCC documents suggest the SM-G990U and SM-G990U1 variants of the Galaxy S21 FE will have 45W fast charging. This means the phone will have an advantage over other Galaxy S21 series phones in terms of fast charging capabilities. Samsung's best Android phones of 2021 only support 25W wired fast charging.
The Galaxy Note 10+, which was launched in August 2019, was Samsung's first phone to ship with 45W fast charging. Last year's Galaxy S20 Ultra also supported 45W charging speeds. For some odd reason, however, Samsung went back to 25W charging with the Galaxy Note 20 and S21 series.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As suggested by multiple reports over the last few weeks, the phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset in all markets.
In the camera department, you can expect to see a triple-lens system at the rear with a 12MP main sensor. Some of the other rumored tech specs of the Galaxy S21 FE include stereo speakers, a 4,500mAh battery, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a 32MP selfie camera. On the software side of things, the phone could ship with Android 11-based One UI 4.0 out of the box.
