Apparently, the Galaxy S21 FE is still on. According to the latest from SamMobile, the device is still set to be launched, although it may arrive later than expected, which could affect the Galaxy S22 launch.

SamMobile says that the Galaxy S21 FE could launch in January, meaning it'll miss the holiday season, a crucial time for companies to promote and sell their best Android phones.

This would be around the time the Galaxy S22 series was expected to launch, which would likely conflict. Instead of following the Galaxy S21 series with a January launch, Samsung could then delay the S22 series to February to give the S21 FE some breathing room.

Leaker Ice Universe also hinted that the Galaxy S21 FE could arrive alongside the S22 series. However, that tweet has since been deleted, suggesting this might not actually be the case.

The situation with the S21 FE has been an interesting one, with leaks and rumors playing a tug-of-war on whether or not we'll actually get the device. Given the semiconductor shortage, Samsung has reportedly run into production issues with the device, putting its launch into question.

Of course, until Samsung gives the word, we should take this all with a grain of salt. Android Central has reached out to Samsung regarding its plans and will update if we hear back.

However, given these delays and production troubles, Samsung would probably be better off canceling the Galaxy S21 FE and launching its next flagship series in January (or even December), especially since the S22 series is likely right around the corner with what could be some very enticing changes.