Leaked Galaxy S21 FE backplate shows a familiar design, with one exception

What you need to know
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's supposed backplate has leaked online.
- The new leak reveals three cutouts for the rear camera, resembling that of the Galaxy S21 and S21+.
- We may also have our first look at the actual colors of the phone's various models.
Samsung's upcoming "flagship killer" is presumably two months away from its launch, if a recent report is to be believed. As the company inches closer to unveiling the Galaxy S21 FE, more leaks are to be expected, with the latest one being the phone's backplate.
Courtesy of prolific leaker Roland Quandt, the supposed backplate of the Galaxy S21 FE reveals a design that resembles the back panels of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. This means a triple camera setup on the back, as indicated by the three cutouts, though this information is nothing new. Another cutout sitting outside the camera island is likely for the LED flash.
The pre-assembly backplates mark the first time that we see real-world images of what the phone's back panel looks like, and as you might expect, it's missing a metallic finish. This is not at all surprising, seeing as the previous Fan Edition device from Samsung had a plastic back as well. All of this is done to cut costs and lower the price of the phone in order to undercut many of the best Android phones.
Nonetheless, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to retain the majority of the original model's hardware components and flagship features, such as the chipset, display, and water resistance rating. On the software front, the phone is expected to come pre-installed with One UI 4.0.
Finally, the leak spills the bean on what colorways the device will ship in: gray, olive green, purple and white. Samsung is expected to finally unveil the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022, so we won't have to wait much longer.
