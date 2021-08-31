Looks like Galaxy S21 owners won't have to wait too long to experience Android 12, as Samsung Korea's One UI 4 beta is beginning sometime in September. One UI 4 is the next major version of Samsung's themed version of Android, this time build atop Android 12, and is expected to be rolled out to more devices later in the year. For now, though, Galaxy S21 owners look to be in the elite group that gets the ability to sign up for the beta.

The Samsung Community forum Beta Operations Manager posted the news this morning, announcing that the One UI 4 beta would be available for testing soon. The original image for the announcement was in Korean, but we've run it through Google Translate so you can get an idea of what it says in English.