What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is now available certified renewed.
- These phones are thoroughly inspected and rebuilt to work just like new.
- The Galaxy S20 series is available renewed for as low as $250, depending on the model and trade-in.
If you're looking for a good smartphone but can't afford the latest and greatest, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones are now available on Samsung's official "certified re-newed" store.
The program has been around for some time and sells phones from the Galaxy S9+ and newer. The S20 series is the latest addition to the lineup and can be had for as low as $250. Even with the newer Galaxy S21 series already available, that's still quite a deal for smartphones that are only a year old.
Of course, there are a few caveats, such as the obvious fact that they're "certified re-newed." That means the devices have been refurbished "to like-new condition," including replacing the battery and testing the sensors.
Galaxy smartphones are packed with our best innovations, and Samsung Certified Re-Newed puts them to work for you, from hyperfast 5G connectivity to 8K Video and battery power that goes beyond the 24-hour mark.
The other condition is that the lowest prices are contingent on trade-in value. So if you have an extra smartphone lying around, you might be able to score a sizeable discount on some of the best Android phones on the market. For example, depending on the trade-in, you can purchase a Galaxy S20 Ultra "like new" for just $550. That gets you a 108MP "Space Zoom" camera from less than half of what the device originally cost.
That said, there are some benefits to buying a renewed phone from Samsung. The company points out its rigorous inspection process to make sure the phones perform like they're brand new. They also come with a standard one-year warranty in case there are any defects.
Aside from being relatively inexpensive, buying renewed smartphones is also good for the environment. It can help reduce electronic waste, and Samsung even has its Galaxy Upcycling program to put older Galaxy smartphones to use as smart home IoT devices.
Anyone in the market for a new smartphone should definitely consider purchasing a certified renewed device from Samsung, especially at these prices. You can find out more about this sweet deal here, including how you can score the Galaxy S20 for free.
Like brand-new
Samsung Galaxy S20 (Certified Re-Newed)
Last year's best
The Galaxy S20 series features some of the best smartphones you can buy, thanks to their sleek designs, vibrant displays, and great camera performance. Even refurbished, these smartphones are a steal and should definitely be considered for anyone looking for a relatively inexpensive flagship.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
