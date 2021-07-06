If you're looking for a good smartphone but can't afford the latest and greatest, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones are now available on Samsung's official "certified re-newed" store.

The program has been around for some time and sells phones from the Galaxy S9+ and newer. The S20 series is the latest addition to the lineup and can be had for as low as $250. Even with the newer Galaxy S21 series already available, that's still quite a deal for smartphones that are only a year old.

Of course, there are a few caveats, such as the obvious fact that they're "certified re-newed." That means the devices have been refurbished "to like-new condition," including replacing the battery and testing the sensors.

Galaxy smartphones are packed with our best innovations, and Samsung Certified Re-Newed puts them to work for you, from hyperfast 5G connectivity to 8K Video and battery power that goes beyond the 24-hour mark.

The other condition is that the lowest prices are contingent on trade-in value. So if you have an extra smartphone lying around, you might be able to score a sizeable discount on some of the best Android phones on the market. For example, depending on the trade-in, you can purchase a Galaxy S20 Ultra "like new" for just $550. That gets you a 108MP "Space Zoom" camera from less than half of what the device originally cost.

That said, there are some benefits to buying a renewed phone from Samsung. The company points out its rigorous inspection process to make sure the phones perform like they're brand new. They also come with a standard one-year warranty in case there are any defects.