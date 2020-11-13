Earlier this week, Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones received a new One UI 3.0 (Android 11) beta update with a bunch of bug fixes. As per SamMobile, Samsung has now started pushing another new One UI 3.0 update to three of its best Android phones. While the latest One UI 3.0 beta doesn't add any new features, it includes the December 2020 Android security patch.

Source: SamMobile

The update arrives as version G98xxXXU5ZTKA and is currently rolling out to Galaxy S20 users in the UK. While Samsung has been releasing the latest monthly security patches before other Android OEMs for almost a year now, this is the first time that it has rolled out a new security patch two weeks in advance.

Aside from the December 2020 Android security patch, the new beta also brings numerous bug fixes and camera performance improvements to the three phones. While the update is currently limited to just one market, we expect it to expand to the U.S., Germany, India, South Korea, and China within the next few days.

As announced by Samsung earlier this week, the One UI 3.0 beta program will soon expand to the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The first One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy Note 10 series has already been released in South Korea and is expected to expand to other markets very soon.