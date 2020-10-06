Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE, which was unveiled at the company's virtual "Unpacked for Every Fan" event last month, has now been launched in India. Unsurprisingly, Samsung has launched the 4G variant of the phone in the country, which features an Exynos 990 chipset. The 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been priced at ₹49,999 ($681) for the lone 8GB/128GB variant. While pre-orders for the phone will open on October 9, it will hit store shelves across the country on October 16. If you pre-book the Galaxy S20 FE, you can avail benefits worth ₹8,000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth ₹4,000 and up to ₹3,000 upgrade bonus. Samsung is also offering cashback of up to ₹4,000 on HDFC Bank cards. The Galaxy S20 FE will be available in five color options in India: Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

The Galaxy S20 FE is, without a doubt, one of the best Android phones that have been released this year. Although it has a similar plastic back as the Galaxy Note 20, the S20 FE is on par or better than the standard Galaxy S20 in a few areas. It has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4500mAh battery with wireless charging support, and a 32MP selfie camera. You also get triple 12MP cameras on the back, AKG-tuned stereo speakers, as well as IP68 water resistance.