Samsung is holding a flash sale on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 device today, offering $300 off through midnight EST when you enter promo code SAMSUNG300 during checkout. That'll bring its price down to $699.99, but only the 128GB models are eligible for this promotion; shipping is free. There is a limit of two devices per customer.
By trading in an eligible device, you can score a bonus of up to $350 off the price of the device instantly! That's an extra $50 more than what Samsung usually offers for trade-ins. Once all is said and done, and traded in, you could be walking away with the new device for as low as $349.99.
The Galaxy Note 9 is equipped with a huge 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and features IP68 water resistance. It comes with the S-Pen as well and sports a 4000mAh battery. Basically, the Note 9 is a powerhouse. It usually sells for $999.99 and has never been priced this low until today.
If you have any other questions regarding this device, our review and overview guide should help you find some answers.