What you need to know
- Samsung is reportedly rolling out the One UI 4 beta for its Galaxy Note 20 series.
- The arrival comes just after reports that Samsung was preparing to open the beta program for the S20 series.
- One UI 4 is on its fourth beta update, which brought plenty of bug fixes.
After opening its One UI 4 beta program to its 2021 flagship smartphones, Samsung is now reportedly opening up the beta program for some of its 2020 flagships, namely the Galaxy Note 20 series.
SamMobile spotted the update along with the full changelog, which should largely match what we've seen in One UI 4 beta thus far with devices like the Galaxy S21. That includes enhanced privacy settings, updates to the overall look with a new theming engine akin to Material You's dynamic color, new widgets, and more.
The latest One UI 4 beta that rolled out for the Galaxy S21 was filled with bug fixes, as we're close to the stable version of the update.
Reports were coming in that Samsung was preparing to launch the beta for more of its best Android phones, but it was unclear when it would arrive. On Monday, a moderator had reportedly stated that it was being prepared for the Galaxy S20 series and that One UI 3.1 would be the final update version for Android 11.
Some users in the UK claim to have received the beta for the Galaxy S20, but there are conflicting reports on the availability of the update. We've reached out to Samsung for official word on the One UI 4 beta rollout availability and will update once we get a response.
Regardless, it may not be long before more Galaxy flagships become eligible for the beta ahead of the stable release.
If you have a Galaxy Note 20 device, be sure to check the Samsung Members app to see if the beta is available for you. It is apparently available for Note 20 owners in the UK but should arrive in other regions soon.
