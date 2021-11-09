After opening its One UI 4 beta program to its 2021 flagship smartphones, Samsung is now reportedly opening up the beta program for some of its 2020 flagships, namely the Galaxy Note 20 series.

SamMobile spotted the update along with the full changelog, which should largely match what we've seen in One UI 4 beta thus far with devices like the Galaxy S21. That includes enhanced privacy settings, updates to the overall look with a new theming engine akin to Material You's dynamic color, new widgets, and more.

The latest One UI 4 beta that rolled out for the Galaxy S21 was filled with bug fixes, as we're close to the stable version of the update.