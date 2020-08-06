Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ColorsSource: Samsung

  • Amazon.com has opened pre-orders of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
  • The Note 20 starts at $1,000, and the Note 20 Ultra at $1,300.
  • Both phones were unveiled on August 5th at Samsung's virtual Unpacked event.

After months of speculation, leaks, and rumors, Samsung finally unveiled its latest flagships, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, at its virtual unpacked event. These ultra-premium smartphones went up for pre-order yesterday at Samsung.com, and are now available for pre-order at other retailers including Amazon.com.

These new Notes both sport improvements to their cameras and S Pen functionality, and both come in some exciting new colors. The lower-priced Note 20 is available in a gorgeous new Mystic Green and a more standard Mystic Gray, while the Note 20 Ultra comes in a stunning Mystic Black and timeless Mystic White. The most sought-after color for each though, is likely to be the copper-toned Mystic Bronze.

The plastic-backed Note 20 starts at $1,000, while the all-glass Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,300. Be sure to check out our first look at the phones, and if you're still not sure which is the right Note for you, we have a great comparisson to help you decide.

S Pen on a budget

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

A new Note at a lower price, with compromises to match

Samsung cut corners on the Note 20 to hit a more enticing price point, but it arguably cut too much. Shortcomings in the specs and display tarnish the Note experience.

S Pen power

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

A better overall phone, even if you don't care about the S Pen

The Note 20 Ultra is just an evolution of the S20 Ultra, but if you were considering the latter, then that's perfect. It's less expensive and includes an S Pen as a bonus.

