After months of speculation, leaks, and rumors, Samsung finally unveiled its latest flagships, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, at its virtual unpacked event. These ultra-premium smartphones went up for pre-order yesterday at Samsung.com, and are now available for pre-order at other retailers including Amazon.com.

These new Notes both sport improvements to their cameras and S Pen functionality, and both come in some exciting new colors. The lower-priced Note 20 is available in a gorgeous new Mystic Green and a more standard Mystic Gray, while the Note 20 Ultra comes in a stunning Mystic Black and timeless Mystic White. The most sought-after color for each though, is likely to be the copper-toned Mystic Bronze.

The plastic-backed Note 20 starts at $1,000, while the all-glass Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,300. Be sure to check out our first look at the phones, and if you're still not sure which is the right Note for you, we have a great comparisson to help you decide.