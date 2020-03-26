Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold, which launched with Android Pie last year, is finally getting the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0. Needless to say, it is quite disappointing that the most expensive Galaxy smartphone is receiving the One UI 2.0 update when the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones are being updated to One UI 2.1.

The Android 10 update for the 4G version of the Galaxy Fold is arriving as version F900FXXU3BTCD. According to the folks over at SamMobile, the update is currently rolling out only for Galaxy Fold users in France. In the coming days, however, the update will likely become available in a few other countries as well. The 5G version of the Galaxy Fold is also expected to start receiving Android 10 very soon.

The update brings all the Android 10 as well as One UI 2.0 features, along with the March 2020 Android security patch. Samsung has reportedly confirmed that the foldable phone will receive the One UI 2.1 update next month, which will bring features like Night Hyperlapse, Pro mode for video, Music Share, Quick Share, and more.