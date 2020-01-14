Earlier this month, the folks over at XDA Developers had discovered evidence in the Galaxy Note 9's official One UI 2.0 update that suggested Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable phone will support 25W "Super Fast Charging." New evidence has now surfaced online (via MySmartPrice), contradicting the previously leaked information.

Chinese regulatory body 3C today certified an upcoming Samsung smartphone bearing model number SM-F7000. If rumors are to be believed, the model number belongs to the Galaxy Fold 2, which is tipped to launch as the Galaxy Z Flip. As per the device's 3C certification, it will be shipped with only a 15W charger in the box.

The latest information doesn't surprise us, however, as the Galaxy Z Flip isn't expected to be a cutting-edge phone in terms of tech specs. It is rumored to be powered by last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and may only have two rear cameras. Reports suggest the upcoming foldable phone will be priced under $1,000, which would not only make it significantly more affordable than its predecessor but also Motorola's new RAZR.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 series models, on the other hand, are expected to support 25W fast charging. A recent leak, however, claims the S20 Ultra will come with 45W fast charging. Currently, the only Samsung phone with 45W fast charging is the Galaxy Note 10+.