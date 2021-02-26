Samsung recently announced the Galaxy A32 5G, its most affordable phone yet with 5G connectivity. The company has now unveiled the 4G-only version of the phone, dubbed Galaxy A32.

Surprisingly, the new Galaxy A32 is actually more impressive than the 5G version in many areas, making it one of the best cheap Android phones that Samsung has launched in a long time. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint reader, as opposed to the 6.5-inch HD+ panel on the Galaxy A32 5G.

In the camera department, Samsung's Galaxy A32 comes equipped with a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, the phone has a 20MP camera housed within the U-shaped notch at the top of the screen. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like other Galaxy A series phones, the A32 includes a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 1TB. It will be available in four color options at launch: Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome White. On the software side of things, the Galaxy A32 runs Android 11 right out of the box.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy A32 at RUB 19,990 ($268) in Russia for the 4GB/64GB version and RUB 21,990 ($294) for the 128GB storage version. The phone is expected to be launched in several other markets, including India, in the coming weeks.